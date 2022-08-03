Public input sought as City of Norfolk receives more than $4.5 million for housing assistance

NORFOLK, Va. – A public meeting is being held Wednesday, August 3 to help determine how funding awarded to the City of Norfolk should be spent.

According to the City, through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the City of Norfolk $4,517,686 for the HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME ARP) Program. It’s to provide housing, support services, and shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations.

To determine effective funding allocation, Norfolk’s Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking public input. There will be a session held on Wednesday, August 3, at 2:00 p.m. at City Hall (810 Union Street, Norfolk, VA 23510) in the 6th floor conference room. Interested individuals can also attend over the phone by calling 1-415-655-0002 and using access code 2301 639 2528. You can join virtually by clicking here and registering.

The City of Norfolk says the purpose of this session is to provide information on eligible activities, qualifying populations, and other program-specific requirements. There will also be an opportunity to identify priority funding needs.