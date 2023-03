VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee met Thursday night to discuss plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the municipal center.

Committee members looked at two designs for the memorial, presented by two design firms.

The public will be able to give their thoughts on the proposal in a survey that opens Friday.

The committee hopes to present a recommended memorial plan to the city council in the coming months.