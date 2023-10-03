Publix Super Market hosting hiring event for new Suffolk store

SUFFOLK, Va. — Publix is holding in-person interviews and hiring events for the new Publix store coming to Planters Square.

Those interested don't need an appointment, but are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of the event.

The hiring events will take place Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Suffolk.

There will be additional events the weekend of Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A grand opening date has not yet been announced.