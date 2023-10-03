Watch Now
News

Actions

Publix Super Market hosting hiring event for new Suffolk store

Publix Market
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Publix Market
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 11:59:42-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Publix is holding in-person interviews and hiring events for the new Publix store coming to Planters Square.

Those interested don't need an appointment, but are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of the event.

The hiring events will take place Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Suffolk.

There will be additional events the weekend of Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A grand opening date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV