Put the phone down and buckle up: Hampton man shares his story of distracted driving

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton man is back in college after a horrific car accident, and he wants to share his story of distracted driving to prevent others from making the same mistake.

Bartley King was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2007. He admits to texting and driving when he says he slammed his car into a tree going 55 miles per hour. King said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He spent close to a month in a coma.

King told News 3 that he sustained a brain injury and still has damage to the left side of his body. The former athlete says he hits the gym and has worked tirelessly at recovering. He wants to be an inspiration to others struggling after an injury or health condition.

The accident survivor has shared his story in the past, but with COVID restrictions relaxing now and with end-of-the-school-year celebrations just ahead, he is working with local school districts to tell his story, in-person, to young drivers. He hopes that it will convince others to pay attention at the wheel and buckle up.

News 3 will have more on King’s journey tonight at 6.