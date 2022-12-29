R.E.S.E.T. walks aim to ease tension in Portsmouth communities after homicides

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department on Thursday afternoon along with other local partners participated in four R.E.S.E.T walks, representing four recent homicides that have happened in the last two weeks in the city.

Typically, these R.E.S.E.T walks are done in the neighborhood where the violence occurred. It stands for Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma.

Police told News 3 it’s an opportunity to reengage with the community and provide resources to those who need them like adult protective services or behavioral health services. Police describe the major reason behind the event as establishing communication, answering questions, and identifying other issues unrelated to neighborhood violence.

Sometimes by going door-to-door, law enforcement officers will locate witnesses they may have missed during their investigations.

"Generally, the conversations we have with residents when we go door-to-door isn’t just about the homicides itself. People sometimes have questions about a light that’s out down the street that’s out people sometimes tell us there’s a lot of speeding at a certain stop sign. Sometimes people tell us about issues outside the homicides itself," said Victoria Varnedoe with the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portia Ragsdale said she’s lived in her neighborhood for ten years, and in that time, there hasn't been much change.

"I’ve seen it all I’ve seen it firsthand I’ve seen people get shot in front of my business I’ve seen people do drugs in front of my business and I’ve seen people od in front of my business," said Ragsdale.

While police have tried to ease the tension by going door-to-door to communicate, Ragsdale said this sort of effort is like putting a Band-Aid over the bigger issue.

"I think it’s for show," Ragsdale said. "You see police here the day after it happened but where’s your presence before it happens or during? That’s what they need out here and they don’t have that here at all."

Ragsdale said the real solution is getting these kids off the streets.

"I don’t see anything for the kids to do out here besides street stuff. I don’t see no boys and girls club. I don’t see anything," she said.

Ragsdale said more of a police presence, in general, could also help ease the tension instead of showing up on a doorstep to talk

"If your parents aren’t about the police then they’re teaching you not to be able the police then you won’t be about the police, so you got to break that generational curse," said Ragsdale.

