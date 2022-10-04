Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.

The expansion across Virginia will begin in November with two sites being located in Hampton and Yorktown.

The Hampton location will be off of West Mercury Blvd and the Yorktown restaurant will be off of Klin Creek Pkwy.

“Both of these new Restaurants are in hot spots where people love to gather, eat and have fun,” said Lisa Monge, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants.

Both locations are looking to hire more than 260 Crewmembers which

range from entry-level to management positions.

“We can’t wait to assemble great Crews in Hampton and Yorktown to help us create more Caniacs across the Commonwealth, said Monge.

To learn more about job opportunities text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit WorkAtCanes.com