Raising money to restore a piece of history in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. — A fundraiser is set for this weekend to help raise money to restore a piece of history in Poquoson.

The "Tom Hunt Store" is sitting on the property of the Poquoson Museum. The museum said it was built in the 1880s, and it's believed to be one of the town's oldest structures still standing.

The goal is to bring people inside to experience the history, but it needs to be renovated first. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., an organization called "Giving Hope in Hampton Roads" is holding a fundraiser to help.

"To have it moved and to have it preserved for the next generation to see and enjoy, it's just amazing," said museum president Paul Whitlow.

The fundraiser will be at the museum.

Back in the day, the Tom Hunt Store sold household items and also served as a post office for a community known as "Odd, Virginia."