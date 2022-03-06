Watch
Rally in support of Ukraine planned for Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday

Sabella, Anthony
Members of the Hampton Roads Ukrainian community gather in Norfolk's Town Point Park to protest Russia's invasion of the country.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 09:10:58-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A peaceful march in support of Ukraine is planned for the Virginia Beach Boardwalk on Sunday.

A former Tidewater Ukrainian School principal says she's organizing the effort in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The rally is set to gather at the Boardwalk near 1st Street at noon. The march will then begin at 12:30 p.m. with a route leading up to 40th Street.

Organizers tell News 3 the event also aims to raise money for efforts to help Ukrainians caught in the middle of the conflict.

