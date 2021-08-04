Rapper Tyler, The Creator to find his way at Norfolk's Chartway Arena in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - A Grammy-winning rapper who told fans to call them if they get lost will soon find his way in Hampton Roads early next year.

Tyler, The Creator announced he will bring his Spring 2022 North American tour to Norfolk's Chartway Arena on Friday, March 4, 2022. The announcement comes on the heels after the release of his critically acclaimed album "Call Me If You Get Lost."

The musician, born Tyler Okonma, will be joined by singer Kali Uchis and fellow rappers Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. Starting February 10, 2022, he will play 34 arena shows before the run ends on April 8.

"Call Me If You Get Lost," the follow up to Okonma's Grammy-winning album "Igor," debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts when it was released in June.

Tickets go on sale on Ynottix.com Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Click here to see all tour dates.