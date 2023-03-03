REACH re-opens after moving out of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk-based non-profit that promotes literacy for children is now in a new location after moving out of the now-closed Military Circle Mall.

Organizers for REACH said they've moved to a more welcoming space for children and their families.

Flynn Bradney, a third grader at Ocean View Elementary School spent some time with his mom doing his favorite hobby. Reading. His mom, Natasha, said thanks to the REACH organization, Flynn can strengthen his reading skills.

"We read every day everything, especially with social media and being online now, too, words are all over the place," said Natasha.

Due to the recent closure of Military Circle Mall, the organization was forced to temporarily close its doors and move to the Janaf shopping center.

Jennifer Geoff, the executive director of REACH, said the transition from Military Circle Mall was tough.

"It has been overwhelming getting everything transitioned over here and we would not have been able to do it with our dedicated staff and volunteers," said Geoff.

But, loyal customers are excited to have a new space where their children can read.

"Everybody who has been a part of our story before is amazed and positively overwhelmed at how good this space is and how much more open and inviting this feels for their families," said Geoff.

Kids are able to take home two new and two used books two times a week.

Geoff said their store is still accepting donations and could use help from the community.

“And one of the things we really need is volunteers, we have a lot of things getting back into the works, so we definitely need all hands on deck,” said Geoff.

The big free bookstore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you'd like any more information about engagements or events, click here.