REACH working to promote literacy in underserved communities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — Reading is the foundation for every child's future, and a local group is working to ensure every kid has access to books.

"REACH' a non-profit in Norfolk is giving kids in underserved communities their own libraries at home. The organization has more than 150,000 books in-house and has donated 52,000 books this year. They even have a teacher resource program that provides teachers with free supplies for their classrooms and of course books.

In honor of the organization's 24th anniversary this yea,r they are offering families 2 books per person two times a week for free.

The executive director of REACH Dr. Jennifer Goff said she hopes the organization can keep its free bookstore going. It serves more than 6,000 families with over half a million dollars in resources.

"The biggest thing is Literacy is freedom and e-literacy is a lifelong sentence and we’re not looking to have that be something on our children for our future growth as a community," Goff said.