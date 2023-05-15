Recalled Gerber powdered baby formula distributed after initial recall

A Gerber infant formula under voluntary recall for possible contamination with a harmful germ was distributed to some US retailers, even after the initial recall notice, according to a release shared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Perrigo Company issued a recall of certain batches of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM powdered infant formula in the US out of an "abundance of caution" due to the potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could be extremely harmful to babies, according to the release.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) has released the additional recall notice due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall was published.

AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler that distributes to independently owned supermarkets, according to the release.

The recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

The recalled product was distributed to the following retailers:

Belle Foods, Bellview Price Cutter, Booneville Shopwise, Brown County IGA, Buehler's, Buehler's Cash Saver, Buehler's IGA, Camridge City Market, Campbell's Market, Camron's Foodliner, Cash Saver, Cash Saver Harlan, Chappell's Hometown, Country Mart, Crossroads IGA, Food City, Food Giant, Food World, Foodland, Frabergs Foods, Fresh N Low, Gallion's Market, Gregerson's Cash Saver, Hilltop Cee Bee, Hometown IGA, Houchen's, Howard's IGA, Laurel Grocery Company, Liberty IGA, Market Place, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Piggly Wiggly Warrior, Price Cutter, Price Less Foods, Price Less IGA, Quality Foods, Riesbeck's, Rivertown IGA, Simpson's Supermarket, Spencer Cash Saver, Stop to Save, Sureway, Sureway Henderson, Swafford and Sons IGA, Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA, Valu Market, Versailles IGA, Vevay IGA, Village Market & Café, Walnut Creek Country Market, Winburn Fruit Market, and Woodruff's Supermarket.

Consumers that purchased this product through these retail locations are urged to check any product and look for the following Lot Codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

The FDA says anyone who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.