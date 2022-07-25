Recent string of interstate shootings in Hampton Roads leave drivers on edge

NORFOLK, Va. - We're continuing to dive deeper on the recent interstate shootings happening in Hampton Roads. We have more reactions to the latest local interstate shooting happening this weekend. Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones talked with drivers who say they're on edge.

Concerned drivers are on high alert after the latest interstate shooting.

"It's scary because you know that's somebody kid, that's somebody brother, that somebody's father, somebody sister," said Derek, a concerned driver.

Around 12:38 p.m., State Police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that had occurred on Interstate 264, eastbound, in the vicinity of Military Highway, in Norfolk.

"When it gets hot it gets hot. What I mean by that is the second it gets hot, shootings, murders, killings, and things of that nature just starts happening" said Derek.

Saturday's shooting is one of 7 shootings that have taken place on local interstates and highways since June 1. This all leaving truck drivers like Rodney who often travel on I-264 feeling helpless.

Rodney, a truck driver said, "I try to be careful, you know especially in the dump truck. They get real upset about that because we take up a lot of space and I get the bird thrown at me all the time."

As of now, no arrests have been made related to these shootings.

"I think eventually some people are going to be caught that have done these crimes," said a concerned driver.

This isn't just a problem in Hampton Roads. According to research by Every-Town, a person was shot, injured, or killed in a road rage incident every 17 hours, on average, last year.

"We do not want to see that number increase, we would like to have these situations just be squashed," Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater said.

The recent activity is leading AAA Tidewater to get the word out on what people should do and not to do when it comes to dealing with road rage.

"Just keep your eyes forward, don't make eye contact, don't acknowledge them, and that can help the situation not progress further," said Adcock.

News 3 asked Virginia State Police does Saturday's shooting appear to be a random incident or are they connected to previous interstate shootings from this summer, but they did not give a comment because they say it's still an active investigation.

