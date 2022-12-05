Watch Now
News

Actions

Recognize this truck? 2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted

Truck wanted
EPD
Truck wanted
Ornament pictured
Truck wanted
Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 18:54:32-05

EDENTON, N.C. Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.

After further investigation, EPD said they discovered that an "unknown white male" took two very large LED ornament statues on December 1, around 3:18 a.m., off a property along the street.

The unidentified individual then left in a pickup truck.

TRENDING: Body cam video shows what led up to VB officer shooting, killing man

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this individual to contact the police department.

You can do so by calling Officer Bunch at (252)-337-4894; you can also contact Detective Sergeant Michael at (252)-337-4878 or (252)-482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at (252)-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at (252)-632-0303.

You can also report crime information online at this link.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need