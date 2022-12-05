Recognize this truck? 2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted

EDENTON, N.C. Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.

After further investigation, EPD said they discovered that an "unknown white male" took two very large LED ornament statues on December 1, around 3:18 a.m., off a property along the street.

The unidentified individual then left in a pickup truck.

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this individual to contact the police department.

You can do so by calling Officer Bunch at (252)-337-4894; you can also contact Detective Sergeant Michael at (252)-337-4878 or (252)-482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at (252)-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at (252)-632-0303.

You can also report crime information online at this link.