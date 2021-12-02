Recount underway in Virginia Beach House of Delegates race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A close House of Delegates race is being recounted Thursday at the Municipal Center.

Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democrat Alex Askew by 127 votes in the 85th district. Because the margin was within half a percent, Askew was able to request a recount at the expense of the city and state.

In a conference room, day-of votes from the precincts in the district are being run through a machine. If the machine is not able to read one, members of both parties review the ballot and determine how it should be counted.

If there are disagreements, a three-judge panel will review the ballots on Friday and make the final determination if and how they should be counted.

"I think everyone should feel confident about what is being done, the way it's being planned, and the way it's being executed," said Jeff Marks, chairman of the Electoral Board.

The recount is expected to last into Thursday evening.

Republicans currently have a two-seat majority in the House of Delegates. Democrats have also requested a recount in the 91st District on the Peninsula, where Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democrat Martha Mugler by 94 votes. That recount is expected to happen next week.

Generally, political experts say recounts don't produce vastly different results, but election officials in Virginia Beach say they want to do their due diligence.

"As a lawyer, I can tell you it's a case-by-case basis. Everyone is different, so I don't want to speculate whether there will be a 127-vote change," Marks said. "If there is, it wouldn't surprise me and if there isn't it wouldn't surprise me."

Election officials believe close elections and recounts are proof that every vote matters.

"Every single vote matters. Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads have proven that repeatedly over the years," said Electoral Board member Dave Belote.