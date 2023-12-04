Watch Now
News

Actions

Red Hot Chili Peppers making stop in Virginia Beach on national tour

ACL Music Festival
Jack Plunkett/JACK PLUNKETT/INVISION/AP
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
ACL Music Festival
Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 16:44:14-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their Unlimited Love Tour well extend into 2024 across the US after their massive 2022 and 2023 tour runs.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run includes a stop at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, June 28!

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 4

Special guests Ice Cube and IRONTOM will join the band at their show.

Live Nation says after wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued their global run into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand, Australia, UK, Singapore and Japan.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Dec.5. An artist presale will follow on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation says additional presales will run Thursday, Dec. 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign