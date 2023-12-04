Red Hot Chili Peppers making stop in Virginia Beach on national tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their Unlimited Love Tour well extend into 2024 across the US after their massive 2022 and 2023 tour runs.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run includes a stop at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, June 28!

Special guests Ice Cube and IRONTOM will join the band at their show.

Live Nation says after wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued their global run into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand, Australia, UK, Singapore and Japan.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Dec.5. An artist presale will follow on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation says additional presales will run Thursday, Dec. 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.