Red light cameras to be installed at 9 intersections throughout Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city is introducing the final phase of automated traffic enforcement cameras as red light photo cameras.

The cameras are being implemented to enhance public safety by enforcing red light laws and raising awareness about running red lights, according to the city.

The initiative is a part of a broader program that includes work zone cameras, school zone cameras and school bus stop-arm cameras.

The red light enforcement cameras will be installed at nine intersections throughout the city, with the initial intersection at Lake Prince Drive and Pruden Boulevard.

The city says a 30-day warning period will begin on Feb. 5 for the camera as the Lake Prince Drive and Pruden Boulevard intersection, and the remaining eight intersections will initiate their warning period soon.

Public Works will also have message boards at intersections to notify drivers of the cameras.

During the warning period, drivers who violate red light rules will receive a cautionary letter at their homes. Violators will face a $50 fine following the warning period.

The city says they have some tips for an intersection monitored by red light enforcement cameras:



If a vehicle is completely within the intersection at the time the light turns red, you will not be issued a violation

A red-light violation occurs if the driver fails to come to a complete stop behind the limit line before making a right turn

Motorists should only proceed with the right turn after coming to a full stop and ensuring it is safe to do so

A red light violation occurs when the driver completes a right turn at the intersection before the signal turns green for that direction if a "No Turn on Red" sign is present

A red light violation occurs if the driver fails to come to a complete stop behind the limit line when the controlling signal turns red

Motorists should only proceed with the left turn when the signal changes to green and it is safe to do so

If you want a full list of intersections, including details about the warning periods and activation dates for each, click here.