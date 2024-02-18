'Refresh' event provides needed resources to Franklin families

FRANKLIN, Va. — From free healthcare to new school supplies, more than 20 organizations set up tables in a Franklin school gym Saturday.

Resources were passed out to families throughout the afternoon, providing students and parents to help them succeed.

Kero Faunt Leroy is a mom of two.

She says every parent struggles.

"A lot of moms struggle with everything because of the cost of living has gone up so high," said Leroy.

LaChanda Parker is also a mom on the PTA at SP Morton Elementary School. She says parents in the public schools are struggling in other ways as well.

"There are a few different reasons. Maybe they don't have clothes, maybe they don't have anywhere to stay or they don't have food to eat. This all impacts them negatively when coming to school," said Parker.

AIDNOW is a Hampton Roads agency that wanted to help.

On Saturday resources from more than 20 organizations were under the roof of SP Morton Elementary School in Franklin.

Dr. Clint Walters the Director of Operations for Franklin City Public Schools says it provided a helping hand for many families.

"Whether it's food insecurity, whether it's school supplies whether it's assistance with utilities we're giving an excellent opportunity to point them in the right direction for that extra support," explained Dr. Walters.

Amanda Hudgins with ODU Community Care says Franklin has a local hospital, but some patients might need to drive an hour away to get the right care yet don't have a way to get there.

"We determined by research from our grant for our mobile clinic that Franklin was a medically under served area, meaning that the population does not have access to healthcare," said Hudgins.

On Saturday, a group from Food Lion did some grocery shopping for families, 500 bags of non-perishable items and fresh fruit were packed for children at the event to take home. Parents also received coupons for their next trip to the supermarket.

Maria Bowman, a Food Lion Store Manager says there are children in the community who only eat at school.

"Kids face food insecurity. They go home from school and might not have a meal to eat. So we just wanted to make a little snack for themselves a little healthy snack to take home," said Bowman.

Dr. Walters says it takes a village to raise a child Walters. He says the schools are making strides to improve the education of the kids by providing them with resources to help them and their families succeed.

"I think it's important that each child has what they need to be successful," said Walters. "We know we are heading in the right direction, but part of it is making sure every family has what they need to support their child,"