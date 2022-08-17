Regent University renames student center to Dede Robertson Student Center, announces expansion plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Regent University is officially renaming its Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center.

The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. Adelia "Dede" Robertson, the wife of televangelist and Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson, died at their Virginia Beach home in April, CBN announced. She was 94 years old.

Robertson was a founding member of the boards of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Regent University, and Operation Blessing, all based in Virginia Beach.

The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.

The late Dede Robertson designed the patio addition prior to her passing in April 2022.

“I want to thank the Robertson family and the generous benefactors who made this expansion possible,” said Chris Lambert, Vice President for Advancement at Regent University. “Because of their generosity, this new patio will provide students, faculty, alumni, and friends with a beautiful outdoor setting to study, enjoy campus activities, and develop the lifelong connections that make Regent University special.”

The university says the space will include a covered pergola with retractable screens allowing students to enjoy the space without having to retreat indoors when raining. The space will also include a gas fire pit, Adirondack chairs, dining tables & chairs, ceiling fans, and bistro lighting that will provide just the right amount of ambient lighting for relaxing outdoors.

In addition, the green space between the Library and the Communication building will also be improved with additional bistro lighting, Adirondack chairs, fire pits and tables, and a giant chess board.