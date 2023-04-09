Rep. Bobby Scott to deliver $4.6 million to Hampton for gun violence prevention

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday, Rep. Bobby Scott is expected to deliver $4.6 million in community project funds to the City of Hampton to address gun violence prevention.

According to Scott's team, the congressman for Virginia's 3rd Congressional District secured the funds in the FY 23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

A spokesperson for Scott said the funding will be used by the City of Hampton for concentrated gun violence prevention focused on limited actors and their associates causing a disproportionate rate of gun violence in the community.

Scott's team also told News 3 Hampton is focusing on individual case management and incentivizing multi-level and interactive educational programs to increase knowledge on the value of conflict resolution, the impacts of gun violence, and mental health.

The check presentation will take place Monday afternoon at the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center on Lincoln St.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and other officials are expected to attend to the event.