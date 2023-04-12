Rep. Bobby Scott to deliver $850 thousand to Hampton Roads Workforce Council

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Congressmen Bobby Scott (D-Va. 03) will deliver $850 thousand in community project funds to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council on Thursday.

Scott is the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and secured the funds in the FY 23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

The funding will be used to connect underemployed individuals from throughout Virginia's third congressional district to employment opportunities through grassroots recruitment, upskilling and job training services, according to a spokesperson for Scott.

The money will be presented at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Scott's team says more community project funds are also anticipated to be delivered in the coming weeks.

