Repeat DUI offender sentenced 20 years for involuntary manslaughter after fatal Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced Monday for involuntary manslaughter after a fatal hit and run in Virginia Beach.

28-year-old Kenneth Ka’von Grant was sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI – 3rd Offense within 10 Years, and Driving on a Revoked License (felony).

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000, and indefinite license suspension. Grant received the maximum sentence for these charges.

Grant pled guilty on October 19, 2021.

According to officials, if this matter had gone to trial, evidence would have proven that at around 8 p.m. on October 9, 2020, Grant was involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of Lyree Vaughn.

Vaughn attempted to make a left turn or U-turn at the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way. Grant drove his Dodge Durango down Holland Road, approaching the intersection when he struck Vaughn’s vehicle. Vaughn died at the scene.

Grant was speeding at the time of the crash and Vaughn’s speed was about 6 m.p.h., according to officials. Grant fled the scene on foot and later returned and walked through the crash scene.

He admitted to the police that he was the driver of the vehicle and that he had left the scene to go purchase cigars. He told police that he did not consume any alcohol after the crash, but officers noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. They said that he could not stand and that he had bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

According to officials, he failed two field sobriety tests and he refused to complete other field sobriety tests officers attempted to administer. He then complained of respiratory issues and was taken to the hospital.

His blood was drawn at the hospital and later analyzed by the Department of Forensic Science. His blood alcohol content was .19 two hours after the crash.

Police say several witnesses to the crash were able to identify Grant as the driver of the Durango.

Grant has prior convictions for DUI 1st Offense – BAC .15-.20, DUI – 2nd Offense within 5 years, Reckless Driving by Speed, Failure to Yield, Illegal Tint, Hit and Run (misdemeanor), and Drive while License Suspended.