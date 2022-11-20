Report: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado Springs say five are dead and 18 hurt following a mass shooting at a gay nightclub.

According to CNN, the shooting happened at Club Q where police say they took the person believed to be the suspect into custody.

The club has since posted a statement to social media, saying it was devastated by the attack, adding, "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

