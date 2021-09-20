Resident of Suffolk apartment building arrested after 'suspicious' fire at building leaves 9 people displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. - An arrest has been made after a "suspicious" apartment fire in Downtown Suffolk left nine people displaced Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call for the fire came in at 3 a.m., and crews responded to the building, located in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

When crews arrived they found heavy black smoke showing from the building's front door and flames visible from the rear of the structure. Crews entered the building and found heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story building, with fire venting from the rear.

No one was injured, however, nine people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

28-year-old Miesha Tierra Fenner was arrested on charges including burning or destroying an occupied dwelling and attempt to commit a non-capital offense. Fenner was a resident of the apartment building.

Police say she is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The investigation still remains ongoing at this time.