Residential recycling increases during pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - This past year people have spent much more time at home, likely ordering take-out and buying items from Amazon.

With every new delivery, cardboard boxes have been stacking up.

TFC Recycling, one of the largest providers of curbside recycling in Virginia, said one difficulty from a collection standpoint is that cardboard doesn't compact as well as other items.

The company is now encouraging people to break down their boxes so drivers are able to fit more in the truck.

"[We want to see you recycle] water bottles, soda bottles, detergent bottles, milk jugs and then aluminum cans and metal cans. If you leave it to the basics you've pretty much got it," said Kathy Russell, Education Outreach Coordinator for TFC Recycling.

Russell also cautions homeowners to leave recycling bins 3 feet apart from garbage bins and have the can's mouth facing the street. She said complying with these requests will make collections easier on the drivers.

A nationwide shortage of truck drivers is also affecting local collections. TFC said if your bins are still curbside on your scheduled pick-up day, just hang tight, drivers will pick them up the next day or as soon as they can.