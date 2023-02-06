Resolution commends Richneck Elem. teacher shot by student for her ‘heroic actions’

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate passed a resolution commending teacher Abby Zwerner for her “heroic actions” and her “courage and dedication to the safety of her students.”

Zwerner is the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom.

The Senate resolution is as follows:

Patrons-- Norment, Barker, Bell, Boysko, Chase, Cosgrove, Deeds, DeSteph, Dunnavant, Ebbin, Edwards, Favola, Hackworth, Hanger, Hashmi, Howell, Lewis, Locke, Lucas, Marsden, Mason, McClellan, McDougle, McPike, Morrissey, Newman, Obenshain, Peake, Petersen, Pillion, Reeves, Rouse, Ruff, Saslaw, Spruill, Stanley, Stuart, Suetterlein, Surovell and Vogel



----------



WHEREAS, Abigail Zwerner, an educator at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, demonstrated her devotion to the safety of her students during a school shooting in January 2023; and



WHEREAS, Abigail “Abby” Zwerner graduated from James Madison University in 2019 and earned a master’s degree from James Madison University’s College of Education the following year; and



WHEREAS, Abby Zwerner hails from a family of educators and teaches first grade at Richneck Elementary School, where she is highly admired by her colleagues for her enthusiasm in and out of the classroom and her passion for lifelong learning; and



WHEREAS, on January 6, 2023, Abby Zwerner sustained injuries to her hand and chest when she was shot while teaching class; and



WHEREAS, despite life-threatening injuries, Abby Zwerner ushered her students to safety in another room and was the last person to exit the classroom where the shooting took place; no students were injured; and



WHEREAS, Abby Zwerner then alerted the school administrator to call for assistance; she subsequently received care and has begun recovering from her injuries; now, therefore, be it



RESOLVED by the Senate of Virginia, That Abigail Zwerner hereby be commended for her heroic actions during a school shooting incident at Richneck Elementary School in January 2023; and, be it



RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the Senate prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to Abigail Zwerner as an expression of the Senate of Virginia’s admiration for her courage and dedication to the safety of her students.

The shooting occurred one month ago on Jan. 6. Since then, Zwerner has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering, according to her lawyer, Diane Toscano.

Toscano also shared her intent to file a lawsuit against the Newport News School Board on Abby’s behalf.

Zwerner's lawyer: "Administration could not be bothered"

“This should have never happened. It was preventable. And thank God Abby is alive," said Toscano. "But had the school administrators acted in the interest of their teachers and their students, Abby would not have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. A bullet that remains dangerously inside her body."

We are closely following any developments regarding Zwerner’s condition and the impending lawsuit against the Newport News School Board.

