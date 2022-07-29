Restaurant robot: How one Virginia Beach business is using technology to stay open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As restaurants struggle to bounce back after COVID, some restaurant owners are finding unique ways to deal with the shortage of workers.

At Fisher’s Neighborhood Kitchen in Virginia Beach, staff has welcomed a new co-worker of sorts. A robot programmed to serve the food to customers is the restaurants newest employee.

The general manager told News 3 the technology is not taking jobs away from people, rather it's allowing them to stay open seven days a week. He said kitchen staff can program the robot to deliver the food to a particular table.

New 3 is witnessing the robot in action today and will update this story. You can see the full coverage on News 3 tonight.