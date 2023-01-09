Richneck Elementary father learned about shooting from the news

Richneck Elementary School is closed this week as the community tries to heal from last Friday's school shooting.

Police say a 6-year-old student shot a teacher, and there was an apparent altercation between the boy and the teacher before he fired a single round.

One parent says the worst part was that he had to find out about the shooting from the news.

"I wasn't alerted about what happened at the school. Half of the parents was not alerted about what happened at the school. We found out on the news," said Mark Antony Garcia. "Once we got to the scene at Hope Church, that's where the cops met us and they were trying to diffuse the situation. That's when we, all the crowd, and the cops were telling us there was the shooter that was a child, and the teacher was shot. That's how we found out."

The student is currently in custody.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, and how he got access to a firearm.