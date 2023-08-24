Rise in Va. COVID hospitalizations ahead of first day of school in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — At 3 years old, Erica Howell’s son, Jack is getting ready to start preschool in Norfolk next week.

“I love the social interaction that he gets because, for his first couple of years, obviously, he was so isolated because of COVID,” Howell said.

At the top of their back-to-school to-do list is getting Jack his first COVID vaccine.

“To prevent him from being nervous, we have a fun little doctor set at home, and it has a little vaccine in it so he pretends to give us our shots,” Howell said. “I think since we were getting so comfortable over the summer... now that we’re being back together in close quarters, sitting at desks for a long period of time inside, I think it’s important for everybody to get vaccinated.”

Dominic Harris told News 3 he and his kids are not vaccinated due to religious reasons but have a strategy in place to try and stay safe.

“You can’t let your guard down,” Harris said. “Masks, gloves, the whole nine [yards].”

The first day of school in Hampton Roads comes as Virginia Dept. of Health (VDH) officials said they're seeing an uptick in COVID hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

VDH officials said, from July 12-Aug. 12, Virginia recorded eight deaths linked to COVID around the state.

“The upward trend is something we’re watching,” said VDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano.

Dr. Forlano said VDH is seeing a rise in hospital admissions and the number of beds in use for COVID patients, primarily in adults older than 70.

When asked, Dr. Forlano believes the recent trends are not a cause for concern at this time.

“It’s more in the category of being aware and monitoring and using a real common-sense approach,” Dr. Forlano said.

Earlier this month, Scripps News reported that new COVID-19 vaccines are expected by the end of September.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important protection tools we have against severe illness and hospitalization,” Dr. Forlano said.

VDH officials told News 3 they recommend you getting the updated COVID vaccine that’s available right now, and that people older than 65 can get a second bivalent vaccine if they wish after consulting with their doctor.