Rising food costs hurting food banks in Hampton Roads

RECORD INFLATION IMPACTING HAMPTON ROADS FOODBANKS — HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The cost of living is on the rise. That includes rising food prices due to inflation. So how is this all impacting food banks?

"The rising costs you’re seeing at the grocery store, we see the same thing at the food bank just on a larger scale," Bob Latvis said, the chief operating officer at the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia & Eastern Shore.

Inflation on food prices is having a big impact on food banks in Hampton Roads.

"The food bank receives our product through donations and purchased food we purchase on our own. Unfortunately we’ve seen the trend in our donated food go down over the past several months," Latvis said.

The food bank has had to fill that gap by pulling money out of the food bank’s fund to keep up with demand.

"Turkeys for the holiday season. We traditional have an ample supply that we can give to our distribution supply agencies. This year, the prices have been extremely high," Latvis tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Something the foodbank has never seen.

"It’s very rare for us to say no. its not within our mission to say no." Latvis said.

For the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, it’s impacted the cost of food that they send to schools.

The Virginia Peninsula Food bank says these backpack bags have gone from $5 to $7 due to the rising food prices and inflation. These backpack bags are filled with several can good that school-aged kids can take home and eat.

"We’ve always been able to keep the cost at $5 or less. We haven’t changed what we put in the backpacks, it’s just costing us more," Karen Joyner, the CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank tells News 3's Leondra Head.

The supply chain has also been a strain for grocery shoppers.

"For some people it’s like a slap in the face,"Malcolm Lott said, a grocery shopper.

"What I would usually pay for groceries would be $50." Martha Williams said, another shopper.

She says now her groceries are up to $85.

The Labor Department says consumer prices jumped 6.2 percent in the past year, the highest inflation rate since 1990.