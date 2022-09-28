Rivers Casino on track to open in early 2023, search continues for employees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Hampton Roads' first casino remains on track to open in the first quarter of 2023, but says they are still looking to hire 1,300 employees.

On Wednesday, hundreds of eager applicants packed the casino's final job fair, hoping to be a part of Coastal Virginia's history. And the casino isn't just hiring BlackJack dealers.

Rivers Casino says they have jobs for everyone, with open positions working in Information Technology, finance, human resources, and more.

Troy Combo attended the job fair hoping to find a job in maintenance.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I'm hoping for an awesome interview so I can get a job and be successful."

Officials with Rivers Casino say they saw a spike in applications after announcing their new amenities, which include Admiral's Steak and Seafood and a TopGolf Swing Suite, but Rivers Casino's General Manager Roy Corby says food and beverage employees still remain their biggest need.

Meanwhile, Corby says 180 employees just passed their table game training, with several more set to start soon.

"People see it's real now, we're getting close, so the more announcements we make and the closer construction comes to completion, the more enthused people become," he said.

This, Corby says, is keeping the casino on track to open in the early months of 2023.

"We will open the first quarter of 2023," Corby added confidently.

When it comes to the construction of the casino, Corby says crews are currently working on the interior. He says back offices are nearing completion, carpet in the game rooms will be laid soon, and slot machines are set to arrive in November.

Rivers Casino's job fair continues Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn off Greenwhich Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online.