Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils new incoming restaurants, still on track to open in 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va.—Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.

Portsmouth city leaders met to unveil seven new restaurants and amenities that will be featured inside. If you're more interested in what you can eat and drink, here's what you can expect:

Admiral’s Steak and Seafood Mian Slice Pizzeria Crossings Cafe Starbucks Topgolf Swing Suite BetRivers Sportsbook

“It's going to create much-needed tax revenue, as you know we struggle, 45% of our land, we don't get any tax revenue from. So that will help our schools and infrastructure,” said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

According to Roy Corby, the casino’s general manager, the casino remains on track to open in the first quarter of next year. They're working to put up drywall but the exterior of the building is complete.

“It's going to create good jobs and jobs people in Portsmouth, and the region can take advantage of, that's good for our city,” said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

Now, Rivers Casino is focused on getting enough people hired.

The casino estimates these seven businesses will add about 300 jobs. Officials say 1,300 new employees are needed before they can open their doors.

Mayor Shannon Glover says “what’s good for Rivers Casino is good for Portsmouth.”

The casino is having a job fair this Saturday at the Portsmouth Sportsplex from 9 until noon and plans to have several more fairs throughout the year.

For more information about what’s upcoming for Rivers Casino Portsmouth visit here.

