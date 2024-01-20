Watch Now
Rivers Casino Portsmouth celebrates 1 year with time capsule to open in 2073

Lydia Johnson
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 20, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rivers Casino in Portsmouth will hold a special ceremony Saturday celebrating its first year in operation. The ceremony will include the unveiling of a time capsule to be opened in 2073.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon at the casino on Victory Boulevard and feature remarks from Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming executives.

Local and state lawmakers and dignitaries will also be present, including Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, Virginia Senator L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and Capt. Janet Days, Commanding Officer for Naval Station Norfolk.

The time capsule will be buried at a later date, when the ground is warmer, according to a release. It will remain sealed until January 23, 2073 — the casino's 50th anniversary — to offer future generations a glimpse into the early days of Rivers Casino.

