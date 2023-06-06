Watch Now
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosting Dealer Academy Day

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:42:14-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino is hosting a Dealer Academy Day, an event for anyone interested in exploring the world of the gaming industry on Thursday, June 8.

This event will provide attendees with a hands-on opportunity to learn about a career path in gaming through one-on-one conversations with professional dealers and mock table games, according to the casino.

Attendees will also have a chance to win raffle prizes!

The casino says representatives and team members will be on-site to provide insights into the day-to-day life of a dealer, demonstrating the expert techniques of professional card handling.

Multiple walk-in sessions are available for anyone interested, times are listed below.

  • Morning session: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Afternoon session: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Evening session: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
