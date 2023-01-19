Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation.

Thursday night, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.

The soft opening is by invitation only.

We have been following the development of the casino for over a year now.

WTKR

And for the first time, after years in the making, we will see Rivers Casino fully in operation.

Last month, we got a sneak peek of the construction process, but Thursday night, we're expecting to see all of the dust gone and the space filled with people.

Here's what you can expect...

INSIDE LOOK: Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month

A sound room will have live music every Thursday - Sunday and can fit 120 people.

Not far from there, a high class poker room with 24 tables, and then you can hit up the sports book.

This area can display 30 games simultaneously and includes a top golf swing suite.

On the floor, you'll find 1,448 slot machines, and with safety a priority, the casino is equipped with over 1,000 surveillance cameras.

We spoke with Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, who is currently up in D.C. for a mayors conference, about some of the safety protocols they'll have in place.

"They will have a police substation there. But more importantly, they'll have their own security force. If you win, or when you win, you'll be escorted to your vehicle by the security team. It will be a comprehensive program," said Glover.

Glover also told us the casino is projected to bring the city $16.3 in tax revenue over the next four years.

Officials say the money will support local charities.

Players will keep their winnings, but any losses will go towards three local charities, including CHKD and the Wesley Community Service Center.

We will be there giving a live look of the festivities, and to bring you a closer look inside.

Stay with News 3 for updates.