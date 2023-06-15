Rivers Casino Portsmouth makes $20.6 million in May; Down from April

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $20.6 million in May, according to the Virginia Lottery's monthly casino activity report.

That total is down from the $21.3 million the casino made in April.

May's total includes $13,865,117.85 from slots and $6,755,234.05 in table games, according to the report.

The report shows the casino paid $3.7 million in taxes.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol made $12.9 million in May and Caesars Virginia in Danville made $11.9 million. Altogether, Virginia's three casinos brought in $45.4 million in revenue, according to the report.