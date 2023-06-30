Rivers Casino Portsmouth welcomes 1 millionth customer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Terri Powell, of Norfolk, entered Rivers Casino Portsmouth Friday afternoon not knowing what was about to unfold.

She was greeted with cheering and confetti. Powell is the casino's one-millionth customer since opening on Jan. 23, 2023.

The casino said she'll get $1,000 in free slot play, dinner for four at Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, the casino’s award-winning steakhouse, and four tickets to see Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo LIVE “The Experience” at The Event Center on Aug. 12.

“Rivers Casino Portsmouth has been committed to providing a superior customer experience since day one and hitting this milestone within just six months of opening signals great progress,” said Roy Corby, General Manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Congratulations to our one-millionth customer, Terri, and thank you to the remaining 999,999 who have selected Rivers Casino as their entertainment destination of choice.

But the casino has also seen a decline in revenue since then.

The casino made $20.6 million in May, according to the Virginia Lottery's monthly casino activity report. That total is down from the $21.3 million the casino made in April.

May's total includes $13,865,117.85 from slots and $6,755,234.05 in table games.

The casino made $21.3 million in April, compared to $23.6 million during the prior month. In the month of February, the casino made more than $24.5 million in revenue, according to the report.

