Road closed after one person killed in multi-car crash in Chesapeake Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say one person has died and two others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles Sunday night.

Chesapeake Fire and Police responded to the crash around Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road after getting called just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to CPD, one person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, two people inside one of the vehicles involved have been injured. Police told News 3 Chesapeake Fire personnel are working to remove the two injured from their vehicle.

CPD officials are investigating what led up to the crash Sunday night.

According to police, Fentress Airfield Road is closed while fire crews work to remove the people injured in the crash and as police investigate.