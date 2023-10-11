Road closures expected on Route 58 next week

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works Department says Manning Road, spanning from Route 58, Holland Road to Wilkins Drive, will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Department says it will be conducting work related to water line infrastructure as part of the Route 58/Holland Road Corridor Improvements project.

The project aims to improve safety for vehicles entering and exiting Route 58.

Construction is expected to last four days but the Department says completion of the work is contingent on weather conditions.

A designated traffic detour will be in operation to facilitate smooth traffic flow for motorists.

Additional details can be found on the City of Suffolk's website.