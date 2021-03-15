Roanoke Island Festival Park opens for season Tuesday

MANTEO, N.C. - This week, get hands-on history lessons about some of America's earliest settlers.

Roanoke Island Festival Park opens for the season at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

The park features indoor and outdoor exhibits along Manteo's waterfront, detailing 16th century life on Roanoke Island.

"We are excited. As we speak right now, we are double-checking all our exhibits, getting everything spruced up like you do when you have company," said Kim Sawyer, the park's Executive Director.

Sawyer says visiting guests can experience recreated settlements, an American Indian town, blacksmith and more. The outside features a recreated Elizabeth II ship, nature trails and stunning views.

Sawyer tells News 3 this time last year, the park was just about to find out it had to shut down for three months due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the feeling is different.

"When we open, we'll still have restrictions on space and a lot of hand sanitizer but it's very, very hopeful. I think we're all starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

Tickets for Roanoke Island Festival Park are $11 for adults, $8 for kids and free for ages two and under.