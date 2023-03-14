Rodanthe home falls into ocean, marking 4th collapse in nearly a year

RODANTHE, N.C. — A one-story house on East Point Drive in Rodanthe collapsed on Monday, March 13, leaving behind debris in the area and destroying someone’s home.

The day after the collapse, Mike Barber with the National Park Service (NPS) said the house broke up into many pieces and there is not much left of the house’s remains at the collapse site.

Following the collapse, the bulk of the debris was at the home’s location, but some debris has migrated north of Rodanthe and as far south as Avon, according to Barber.

Single-story Rodanthe home collapses into ocean

Barber said NPS staff members have begun the cleanup effort and plans for a volunteer beach cleanup are underway.

This isn’t the first home in Rodanthe to collapse: One home in the community collapsed in February of 2022 and two other homes collapsed in May of 2022.

We are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

