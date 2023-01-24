Roe. v Wade 50th anniversary marked by #BiggerThanRoe rally in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.— Abortion rights activists are sending a clear message of disapproval regarding the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked last May, protesters across the country have gathered to advocate for legal access to abortion. One of those protests took place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at a #BiggerThanRoe rally in Norfolk.

"If we don't get no justice, we don't get no peace," said a rally attendee.

Chants rang loud from abortion rights supporters donned in coats and rain gear taking a stand against the court's decision.

"That doesn't mean that we're going to stop fighting, we're going to continue on the fight," said another abortion rights activist.

Abortion rights advocates say this is a fight they won't give up on until they win. After the draft leaked, the Supreme Court officially reversed Roe in June, unleashing abortion restrictions and near-total bans in more than a dozen states.

"I am a product of a forced pregnancy. My mom wanted to have an abortion, but she wasn't allowed to have one," said Ammie Pascua, an abortion rights advocate. "I've had two abortions myself. I'm a mother of two, so I understand that the ability to make decisions [is] for your resources. Your body belongs to you."

Other abortion rights supporters say this is about human rights.

"I'm angry because they're coming after us, they're coming after women, especially black women. We need access to healthcare, we need to feel safe," said Deanna Smith, another abortion rights advocate.

The court's decision has also garnered support from anti-abortion rights groups.

"I keep a hope that we will overturn all abortion. In the end, I want abortion to be unthinkable," said Barbara Firich, an abortion rights opponent.

On the Friday before the #BiggerThanRoe rally, a Virginia State Senate Subcommittee defeated three abortion bills. Despite the committee's legislative action, Firich says the uphill battle is not discouraging her from continuing her activism efforts as an anti-abortion rights advocate.

"I'm going to continue to promote pro-life and be an advocate for the unborn and be their voice. I still believe it 100% in my heart," said Firich.