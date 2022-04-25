Rowing solo from Virginia Beach to France

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A world record could be in the making, starting in Virginia Beach.

Peter Harley, originally from South Africa, is preparing to solo row in a boat from the East Coast of the U.S. to France. His daughter, Bonnie Evans, says it’s never been done.

The trek is 4,000 miles according to Evans.

Harley moved to North Carolina from South Africa several years ago to be closer to his daughter and her family.

Harley’s daughter told News 3 the 24-foot vessel is quite impressive, and they’re excited to show it to the news crew. She explained it has small sleeping quarters. Evans said her father will have plenty of food on board, and the boat has a system that converts salt water to drinking water.

As far as the amount of time for the trip, Evans said they believe the worst-case scenario would be 120 days.

Harley will be able to communicate with his daughter through satellite technology.

He arrived in Hampton Roads from his home base in Cary, North Carolina earlier this month.

Evans said the launch is the most critical part. Harley intends to launch from the Lynnhaven Marina sometime during the first week of May, depending on conditions.

The journey is also part of a fundraiser. Harley and his daughter chose three charities to donate to: 5 Gyres which helps educate about plastic pollution, Best Friends no-kill animal rescue, and Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The route can be viewed on their website, North Atlantic Challenge.

Evans said once her father arrives in France, she will meet him there for a celebration and some relaxation.