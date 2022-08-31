Back to school: Military members help Chesapeake prepare for the new school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Teachers preparing their classrooms for the start of the new school year are getting a helping hand from about 250 military members.

It’s an annual effort called “Servicing Our Schools.” It’s through the Naval Support Activity command.

According to the Navy, these military members will help lighten the load for teachers, allowing them to focus on other responsibilities related to planning, developing, and organizing student instruction. In previous years, volunteers helped with decorating bulletin boards, sorting and distributing books, assembling and rearranging furniture.

“It is an honor for our military members to give back to the local schools and show support to our amazing teachers,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads.

During the “Servicing Our Schools event, the military will help with 28 schools including elementary, middle, and high schools in Chesapeake.

News 3 has a crew at one of the schools today and will update this story.