“Say goodbye to your job”; Parents fume at Chesapeake School Board meeting after closed session approved

Warning: Language in the video player above from the meeting may be offensive to some

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake School Board held a special meeting Friday to discuss recent COVID-19 data but chaos ensued when the board voted to move it to a closed session.

At the beginning of the meeting members of the public spoke up from the crowd causing the Vice Chair to say if they did not settle down, they would be removed.

When shouting continued, the board voted to go into closed session.

Then the angry shouting from the public got louder and everyone was removed from the room.

Although we could not see who was shouting, News 3 could hear on the live stream people saying, “Say goodbye to your job,” and “These are children! These are children! They said no masks two weeks ago what changed what changed?”

One person in the background of the video also said she drove 45 minutes to be present at the meeting.

This meeting comes as Virginia has hit record high daily COVID-19 cases in December and as pediatric COVD-19 cases are spiking.

On December 15 the school board also made the decision to not require students to wear masks in the building starting January 3, 2022.

On Thursday, two Chesapeake School Board members also said they would not be at the special meeting that was set for 4 p.m. on Friday.

School board members said the special meeting was called to review recent COVID-19 data and to discuss any possible necessary response.

There must be a majority of members present at the meeting which would be five of nine on order to constitute a quorum.

News 3 will be at the meeting and will update this story as we learn more.

Related: CHKD sees record number of positive COVID-19 cases overnight, highest since start of pandemic

