York County Schools to return to normal operation for 2021-2022 calendar year, before Labor Day

YORK, Co., Va. - The school board announces their decision to approve the 2021-22 calendar, which will begin prior to Labor Day, with students returning to class Monday, August 30, 2021.

A new state law deems the Friday before Labor Day as a student holiday, creating a 4-day weekend.

You can learn more about next year’s calendar here.

The division intends to follow state and federal guideline while planning to follow the traditional five-day in-person schedule in 2021-22.

Interested in current and upcoming updates? Learn more here.

