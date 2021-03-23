Menu

Watch
NewsSafely at School

Actions

York County Schools to return to normal operation for 2021-2022 calendar year, before Labor Day

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks Enterprise
Portrait of joyful schoolkids and successful teacher looking at camera
Classmates and teacher
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 07:23:58-04

YORK, Co., Va. - The school board announces their decision to approve the 2021-22 calendar, which will begin prior to Labor Day, with students returning to class Monday, August 30, 2021.

A new state law deems the Friday before Labor Day as a student holiday, creating a 4-day weekend.

You can learn more about next year’s calendar here.

The division intends to follow state and federal guideline while planning to follow the traditional five-day in-person schedule in 2021-22.

Interested in current and upcoming updates? Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education