Watch Now
News

Actions

Sailors aboard USS Porter return to Naval Station Norfolk for the first time since shifting homeports

USS PORTER HOMECOMING
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
USS PORTER HOMECOMING
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 09:43:54-04

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors aboard the USS Porter are reuniting with their loved ones after returning to the ship’s homeport of Naval Station Norfolk.

The ship’s return marks its first homecoming at the Navy base, which has been home to the destroyer since the ship shifted homeports from Rota, Spain last October.

The crew was deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. During their deployment, they visited nine foreign ports and hosted notable guests, including Alar Karis, the President of Estonia.

Commander Joe Hamilton, Porter’s commanding officer, said the recent deployment was a success.

“The crew was outstanding in every warfare area and truly set the standard. From presence operations in the Baltic Sea, to port visits in allied nations, to large-scale exercises with our Allied and partner nations, Porter demonstrated we’re ready to execute any mission, any time,” said Cmdr. Hamilton.

News 3 has a crew at Naval Station Norfolk covering the homecoming. This article will be updated accordingly.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV