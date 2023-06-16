Sailors aboard USS Porter return to Naval Station Norfolk for the first time since shifting homeports

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors aboard the USS Porter are reuniting with their loved ones after returning to the ship’s homeport of Naval Station Norfolk.



HAPPENING NOW: The USS Porter is pulling into @NAV_STA_NORFOLK after 4 months away! The ship moved here from Spain in October so this is the 1st homecoming in Virginia since coming back! Seeing some adorable signs this morning ❤️ https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/sSlzirPiMa — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) June 16, 2023

The ship’s return marks its first homecoming at the Navy base, which has been home to the destroyer since the ship shifted homeports from Rota, Spain last October.



The ship is moored! That’s worth a high five…and maybe a few tears.The USS Porter is home at @NAV_STA_NORFOLK. Emotional reunions await. I’ll have the story on @WTKR3 at Noon. https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz pic.twitter.com/vQRsS4dVGF — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) June 16, 2023

The crew was deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. During their deployment, they visited nine foreign ports and hosted notable guests, including Alar Karis, the President of Estonia.

Commander Joe Hamilton, Porter’s commanding officer, said the recent deployment was a success.

“The crew was outstanding in every warfare area and truly set the standard. From presence operations in the Baltic Sea, to port visits in allied nations, to large-scale exercises with our Allied and partner nations, Porter demonstrated we’re ready to execute any mission, any time,” said Cmdr. Hamilton.

