Samaritan House host luncheon in Virginia Beach to spread awareness of domestic violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Intimate partner violence continues to rise across Hampton Roads. That's according to the Samaritan House who report this type of violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

Friday, those in Hampton Roads met at the Samaritan House's 9th annual Women Against Violence luncheon. They hope to give a voice to those impacted and spread awareness.

Around the room, visitors saw silhouettes placed by the Silent Witness Initiative that told the stories of community members killed by domestic violence.

WTKR staff Women Against Violence luncheon

Local advocate, intimate partner violence survivor and army veteran Jazmine Smith shared her story.

"When they say they care about you, you believe them," said Jazmine Smith of Portsmouth. "And when they say nobody else cares about you, you believe them. So, I spent several years trapped in that relationship with him, and I finally left one day because I realized I wanted to be a better mom than the mom I had, and I knew I had to live for my daughter."

Smith said anyone of any age can experience domestic violence, but she added, there's light and healing on the other side.

The signs of domestic violence include physical violence; emotional abuse like name calling, belittling or jealousy; sexual abuse; financial abuse like controlling access to health care; and other forms of manipulation like using children or pets as leverage.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence you can contact the Samaritan House 24/7 hotline at 757-430-2120.