Samaritan House, YWCA hold vigil for domestic violence victims at Norfolk library

NORFOLK, Va. — A candlelight vigil was held Monday to honor and remember victims of domestic violence and to hear from survivors.

October is domestic violence awareness month and dozens of people gathered at the Slover Library in downtown Norfolk.

The event was hosted by Samaritan House and the YWCA.

New 3 has been covering domestic violence stories. We have a list of resourcesif you or someone you know needs help.