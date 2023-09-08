Saturday’s FreedomFest to raise money for fallen Navy SEALS' families & Virginia Beach first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteers and organizers are setting up for FreedomFest. The fundraiser is being held at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach on Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The event, organized by Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes, will feature the area’s only public Navy SEAL capabilities demonstrations. There will also be a lineup of bands performing including Buckshot.

FreedomFest typically draws 2,000 – 2,500 people, according to Care Hughes who is the sponsorship manager for the festival.

In addition to raising money for families of fallen SEALS, VB Fallen Heroes states on its website:

“This year we have expanded our charter to include local Virginia Beach Naval Special Warfare, First Responders, and Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.”

The event is open to the public ages 21+. Tickets cost $60 in advance or $75 at the gate and include food, beer, and wine.

